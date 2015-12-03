|Tweets by @Peace_FM
BC Hydro contributes $45,000 in donations to Peace Region non-profit organizations
31 trout seized by Peace Region Conservation Officers during routine patrol
Teenager struck in Grand Prairie hit-and-run
RCMP in Fort St. John investigating the theft of work site trailers
Snowmobile rider missing north east of Prince George (UPDATE: Found)
Volunteers
PEACE FM has the strongest volunteer force in the Peace Region with a dedicated, award-winning volunteer program delivering unique content to an ever-growing audience. Interested in community radio? PEACE FM is always looking for bright volunteers to add to our line-up.
